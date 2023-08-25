'MasterChef India': Pooja Dhingra joins Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar on judge's panel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : The new season of 'MasterChef India' is all set to be out soon. And guess what? Chef Pooja Dhingra has joined chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar as their co-judge.

Sharing her excitement about donning the judge’s hat, Pooja Dhingra said, “MasterChef India is an incredible platform that celebrates the art of cooking as an ever-evolving journey, where each dish is a canvas and every flavour is a brushstroke painting a unique story. I'm delighted to be joining the MasterChef judging panel alongside the culinary luminaries, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar. As someone who has been both an avid admirer and a guest judge on the show, this opportunity to now join MasterChef as the third judge feels truly momentous. I'm humbled and grateful to be surrounded by such remarkable mentors like Chef Vikas and Chef Ranveer and together we aim to inspire innovation and discover the next generation of culinary maestros. I can’t wait to see the sparks of creativity ignite in the MasterChef kitchen as we embark on this delectable adventure.”

The judges will guide and inspire 16 contestants in the new season, which will stream on Sony LIV soon.

