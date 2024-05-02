'Masters of the Universe' live-action film gets a release date

Los Angeles [US], May 2 : The long-awaited live-action film 'Masters of the Universe' has finally got a release date.

As per Variety, Amazon MGM and Mattel Films have dated the film for a June 5, 2026 worldwide theatrical release.

Travis Knight ("Kubo and the Two Strings," "Bumblebee") has come on board to helm the film adaptation of the popular franchise, with Chris Butler writing the screenplay, following initial drafts written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing.

The makers have not announced the cast yet.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe brand was first introduced in 1982 via a line of action figures and later, in 1983, became the beloved animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

The Amazon MGM/Mattel-backed movie comes after a previous live-action adaptation was scrapped at Netflix, with the Nee brothers at the helm and Kyle Allen announced to star. In July 2023, Variety exclusively revealed Netflix was no longer moving forward after nearly USD 30 million had been spent on developing the project.

The project has literally spent 15 years bouncing from home to home in Hollywood.

