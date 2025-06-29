‘Masti 4’ actress Ruhii Siingh says Milap Zaveri knows the pulse of the franchise

Mumbai, June 29 Actress Ruhii Siingh, who will be soon seen as one of the leads in the upcoming film ‘Masti 4’, has heaped praise on the film’s director Milap Zaveri.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared that Milap, who has been associated with the franchise since its inception, has a keen eye for what works with the mass audience.

The actress told IANS, “He has been a part of ‘Masti’ since the beginning and understands the essence of the ‘Masti’ franchise, its mass appeal, and now he's taking over as the director. I'm excited and looking forward to his take on the brand as the director. He understands the audience and caters to that sensibility. No holds barred”.

When asked what followed after she was offered the big ticket entertainer, the actress said, “When ‘Masti 4’ was offered to me, I grabbed it. Masti is a big-ticket franchise brand with a legacy, and I was thrilled to be part of it. It's a film with a great cast, a director who understands the brand and his audience, humour as its mainstay, and sounds super fun. All in all, a great opportunity”.

She also recollected her experience of watching the franchise, as she said, “I remember watching the second installment, ‘Grand Masti’, with my friends and laughing my heart out”.

Comedy is a tough-nut to track, event the most seasoned actors, who excel at drama, may miss out on the timing by miles. How is she ensuring to catch the comic beat?

Ruhii told IANS, “I'm not afraid to laugh at myself. ⁠I love to be funny and goofy in my personal life. For me, a lack of humour even in a friend is a deal-breaker. But having said that, I also know that it's the toughest genre, and I've been working on myself. I've been watching comedies, especially films featuring Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal. And I've also been working consistently with my acting coach to understand the essence of comedy timing”.

When asked about her take on blending glamour with comedy, the actress gave an ambiguous answer, as he said, “Glamour should be a given in our industry. Why are you even here if you're not glam? However, comedy requires effort, and I'm preparing myself as an actor to do justice to the role. And I don't see a contradiction in being glamorous and funny. Big stars like Sridevi and Juhi Chawla have had great comic timing”.

As an outsider, the actress said that she has own ert of challenges while navigating the lanes of the industry. She said, When our industry colleague Sidhant Chaturvedi said ‘Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai’, these lines resonated with me very deeply. I am grateful to every industry person who has given me an opportunity to prove myself. I have a long way to go, and I am up for the challenge”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor