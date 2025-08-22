Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds dies in motorcycle accident at 51

Washington, DC [US], August 22 : Brent Hinds, the well-known guitarist and one of the founding members of the heavy metal band Mastodon, has died at the age of 51, E! News reported.

The band confirmed that Hinds passed away in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta on August 20.

According to Atlanta Police, the accident happened when Hinds' Harley Davidson collided with a BMW SUV. Police said the BMW driver "failed to yield while turning left" but stayed at the scene after the crash, as per E! News. An investigation is still ongoing.

After the news broke, Mastodon members took to their Instagram to express their "shock", saying they were "in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief."

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many."

They added, "Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

Actor Norman Reedus also remembered the late musician with sadness. He spoke about how recent their last conversation was, writing, "Man. Come on. We just spoke! Loved this guy." Reedus described Hinds as "one of a kind" and shared an old photo of them together when they got matching tattoos in New Orleans.

In his message, Norman also urged drivers to be careful on the road, pleading, "People driving cars please for the love of god watch out for fkn motorcycles! Please."

Brent Hinds left Mastodon earlier this year in March, but he remained an important part of the band's legacy. Mastodon won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2017 for Sultan's Curse.

