‘Match Fixing' trailer uncovers deception behind Hindu terror narrative

Mumbai, Oct 23 The makers of the upcoming film ‘Match Fixing’ have unveiled its trailer. Based on Kanwar Khatana’s ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror, the movie stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, and Manoj Joshi.

The trailer hints at a gripping narrative that exposes how certain political figures allegedly conspired with Pakistan's ISI to fabricate a story around "Hindu terror," commonly referred to as Saffron Terror. The film delves into the murky world of regional politics, tackling themes of deception, manipulation, and international intrigue. Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his roles in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Mukkabaaz,’ had earlier revealed that ‘Match Fixing’ fulfilled his long-held dream of portraying an army officer. He shared, "When I heard the story of Match Fixing, I was instantly drawn in. I've always wanted to play an army man, and this opportunity is a dream come true. My character is a powerful Army intelligence officer, which allowed me to explore many layers in this film.”

A few days ago, the makers announced the film and dropped a striking first look of Vineet on social media. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Singh wrote, "It’s not about cricket, it’s about the Nation – Based on a book. The hidden truth behind #MatchFixing." Directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the political thriller is produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited. ‘Match Fixing’ is set to hit theatres on November 15. Apart from this, Vineet also has ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, ‘Aadhaar’, and the multilingual pan-India film ‘SDGM’ with Sunny Deol in the pipeline.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ‘SDGM’ is being touted as the “biggest action film in the country,” under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. The actor was most recently seen in the film ‘Ghuspaithiya.’

