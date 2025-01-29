"Match mein bhaut pressure rehta hai", says Virender Sehwag in trailer of 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' docuseries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Cricket enthusiasts, get ready to witness legendary cricketers from India and Pakistan recalling their experiences of playing against each other in nail-biting matches in docu-series 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan'.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer of the docu-series, which chronicles the age-old cricket rivalry between the two nations.

Former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram marked their presence in the trailer, sharing how cricketing history has witnessed unparalleled excitement and intensity whenever India and Pakistan lock horns on the field. The trailer also features archival footage of India-Pakistan clashes on the cricket field.

Talking about the buzz around India-Pakistan matches, Sourav Ganguly, aka Dada, said, "India Pakistan ka match jang se kam nahi hai (an India-Pakistan match is nothing less than a war)."

"India Pakistan ke match mein bhaut pressure rehta hai," Virender Sehwag admitted.

The docu-series is expected to go beyond the cricketing field, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the psychological aspects underpinning this rivalry.

Producer-Director of the docu-series, Chandradev Bhagat in a statement said, "Sharing the story of cricket's greatest rivalry is an honour, especially from the experiences of living cricket legends. Partnering with Netflix has been exciting. It provides the opportunity to bring this account to global audiences, allowing them to relive iconic cricketing moments. The docu-series goes beyond the boundary ropes. It explores how the history, culture, and politics between the neighbouring nations has shaped their rivalry on the field."

Tanya Bami- Series Head, Netflix India said they are dedicated to authentic storytelling.

"And our docu slate celebrates powerful narratives that inspire, unite, and resonate with fans across generations. After the success of beloved documentaries like Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous and The Roshans, we're excited to bring a completely fresh and exciting docu series - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, a gripping sports docuseries that dives deep into cricket's most iconic rivalry. Like every great game between these 2 rival nations, this series too weaves together passion, pride, and history. With rare insights, behind the scenes stories from legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Ashwin, Shoaib Akhtar, Javed Miandad, and others, the series highlights deep insights and classic moments that go beyond the game, capturing the essence of what makes this rivalry legendary. If you're a cricket fan, a history buff, love intense drama or are curious about the lighter side of cricket, don't miss this one!"

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan will be out on February 7, 2025.

