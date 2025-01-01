Mathias Boe shares heartfelt New Year message with his and Tapsee Pannu's rare wedding photo

New Delhi [India], January 1 : In a heartwarming gesture to bid adieu to 2024, former badminton star Mathias Boe shared an unseen black-and-white photograph with his wife, actress Taapsee Pannu, from their marriage registry.

The image, featuring the couple signing their marriage papers, was accompanied by a heartfelt note summarizing a momentous year for Boe.

"2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend that became my wife, and a family that became bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year blessed with the love from your family and friends," he wrote.

The couple, who reportedly tied the knot on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur, blended Sikh and Christian traditions for their private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in films like Haseen Dillruba and Dunki, has always been a staunch advocate for maintaining a boundary between her professional achievements and personal life.

In a recent interview, she reflected on the decision to keep her wedding intimate, sharing that her work often takes a backseat when her personal life is publicized.

"I've worked really hard to be where I am. My name cannot be overtaken by anyone else who isn't responsible for my success. My personal life will remain strictly personal," she explained during an interview with ANI.

Taapsee recounted how early in her career, headlines about her relationship overshadowed discussions about her work.

Despite their efforts to keep the wedding under wraps, a few videos of the event were leaked online. These clips showed Taapsee dancing in a red bridal suit alongside her sister and friends, but the actress expressed disappointment over the scrutiny that followed.

"The kind of liberty people take to comment on my personal life is not something I am okay with," she said.

Taapsee, an avid sports enthusiast, also shared insights into her experience at the Paris Olympics, where Mathias served as a coach for India's leading badminton duo, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

"This might be the last Olympics Mathias is part of, so I wanted to seize this opportunity," she said, describing how she felt a deeper connection to the athletes during the event.

Having been in a relationship for over a decade, Taapsee and Mathias have continued to keep their love life out of the public eye.

