'Matka King': Actress Kritika Kamra To Star Opposite Vijay Varma in Upcoming Crime Series Directed by Nagraj Manjule

Kritika Kamra is set to captivate audiences once again as she joins Vijay Varma in the much-anticipated crime drama series "Matka King." Following her powerful portrayal of a lady gangster in "Bambai Meri Jaan," Kritika will take on the female lead in this new series, directed by the esteemed filmmaker Nagaraj Manjule, known for his critically acclaimed films "Sairat," "Fandry," and "Jhund."

"Matka King" delves into the real-life Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s. The series promises to bring to life the gripping and often perilous world of Matka gambling, with Kritika Kamra playing a pivotal role alongside the versatile Vijay Varma.

"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Matka King' and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team," Kritika Kamra shared. "Joining forces with Vijay Varma, whose work I deeply admire, is an exciting opportunity. Nagaraj Manjule's vision and storytelling prowess are unmatched, and I am eager to bring my character to life under his direction. The story of 'Matka King' is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history. It's an honor to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India's past. I can't wait for the audience to see what we've been working on and to experience the world of 'Matka King.'"

Director Nagaraj Manjule's involvement adds further prestige to the project, ensuring that "Matka King" will be a compelling addition to the crime drama genre. The collaboration of Kritika Kamra and Vijay Varma, coupled with Manjule's directorial expertise, promises a series that will captivate viewers with its intense narrative and dynamic performances.