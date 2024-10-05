'Matka': Varun Tej as 'Vasu' in action packed teaser will leave you intrigued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Building more excitement among fans, the makers of Varun Tej starrer 'Matka' unveiled the intriguing teaser.

Varun Tej on Saturday treated fans with the teaser along with a caption, that read, "From nothing to everything, It takes only ONE MOVE. WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF MATKA. Teaser out now!"

The teaser begins with a jailer, portrayed by Sai Kumar, asking Varun's character Vasu to join the elite group that controls 90 per cent of the world's wealth.

It's not clearly shown how Vasu achieves success and money despite showing him at various stages of his life.

Varun Tej is seen in intriguing avatars. The teaser introduced the audience to Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi.

As soon as teaser was shared fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "cant wait to see."

Another user commented, "bombard teaser...wish you blockbuster Varun Anna."

The film is being directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

It presents Varun Tej in two avatars- a youngster and a middle-aged man.

The movie will see the journey of the protagonist for 24 years, and he will be seen in four different get-ups.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Norah Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay and P Ravi Shankar are also a part of the project.

Earlier this year Varun Tej was seen in 'Operation Valentine' with Manushi Chhillar. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada helmed the project. The film marks his directorial debut.

