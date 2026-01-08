Matt Damon sheds to high school weight for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, Jan 8 Hollywood actor Matt Damon has undergone body transformation. The actor has shed down to his high school weight for his upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’.

The 55-year-old actor ditched gluten and did lots of training to play the king of Ithaca Odysseus, the central hero in Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-fantasy movie, at 75 kgs, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Discussing his training regimen for the movie with NFL stars Jason Kelce, 38, and Travis Kelce, 36, on the latest episode of the duo's New Heights podcast, the actor revealed, "I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. (Nolan) wanted me lean but strong. Just because of this other thing that I did with my doctor, I stopped eating gluten. I used to walk around between 185 and 200, and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Damon compared working with trainers to achieve the perfect physique to that of taking part in "a session" of a professional sport.

He told the Kelces, "I would imagine what that feels like for you guys, where you're preparing. It's just part of your day, it's part of your job, and you get really routinised about it and kinda build your day around all that stuff. That's, kind of, the physical side of getting ready”.

Since ditching gluten, Damon has not touched it since. The actor said, "I'm done. I'm gluten-free everything. I found a gluten-free beer. It's been so long since I've had gluten, I can't tell if it's good or not. So that's a good sign”.

As well as losing weight, Damon had to grow a beard for ‘The Odyssey’, which follows the king of Ithaca Odysseus (Damon) as he struggles to return home after the fall of Troy, confronting monsters, gods and the consequences of his own choices along the way.

It comes after Nolan ordered him to grow some lengthy facial fuzz because he doesn't like "wigs and fake beards".

