Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox remember 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry

Washington DC [US], November 15 : Actors Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Courteney Cox (Monica) from the popular show 'Friends' paid tributes to their late co-star Matthew Perry aka 'Chandler' days after his demise.

Taking to Instagram, 'Joey' shared a string of pictures with Perry from their time together on the show and penned down an emotional note.

He wrote, "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Matt LeBlanc portrayed Joey, the best friend of Matthew Perry's character, Chandler, in the iconic 'Friends' show.

Apart from him, Courteney Cox, who played Monica, wife of Chandler in 'Friends' also shared a heartfelt post.

She shared a clip from the show on Instagram which she captioned, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also attended Perry's funeral.

Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man 'Chandler Bing' for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Perry passed away on October 28 at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

