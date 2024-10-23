Matt Smith talks about challenges he faced during shoot of ''House of the Dragon'

Washington [US], October 23 : Actor Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, 'House of the Dragon' shared his experience of working on the show and what was the most challenging part, reported People.

At the New York Comic Con panel with his 'House of the Dragon' costars Tom Glynn-Carney and Fabien Frankel, he said, "The wigs are hard" and Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon agreed to it, saying, "wigs, the bald caps and the pins" were the challenging parts.

However, Smith shared that on the 'Caught Stealing' set he learned a thing or two about wigs. "I've been talking to the makeup people there, going, 'Is there a way around it?' And they're like, 'There is.'"

'House of the Dragon' seasons 1 and 2 stream on Max.

Frankel told Smith he is flaunting an almost bald style for 'Caught Stealing', "Oh, I'm just gonna shave my head," Smith said, as Frankel admitted, "That's what I did."

"I can't go through it again," said Smith. "I can't. It killed me. Sorry these are champagne problems, aren't they?"

The stars also discussed about the show's third season, as Smith shared that he has "not heard hide nor hair" about what is to come following the season 2 finale that aired on August 4, reported People.

