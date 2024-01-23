"Matter of great joy": Ashutosh Rana on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Actor, author, and philanthropist Ashutosh Rana, renowned for his roles in films such as 'Dushman' and 'Sangharsh,' expressed joy and said that he felt a divine feeling that permeates in every part of the body when he attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to ANI, Ashutosh expressed his joy, stating, "Ye sabke liye ek aanand ka vishay hai (This is a matter of great joy for everyone). Shree Ram's birth took place in Ayodhya and the meaning of Ram is 'rome rome mein prakashit hone wali chetna' (the consciousness that shines in every pore)."

Interestingly, Rana is currently working on a play titled 'Humare Ram,' dedicated to Lord Ram. He explained,"..Humare Ram is based on Ram Katha. We are going to present the entire Ramayana to the viewers within a span of three hours. I am coming back to theatre after 23-24 years...This is very thrilling.. . Our play is dedicated to Shree Ram."

A National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, Ashutosh's last stage play was 'Purush' in 2001, directed by Vijay Mehta. He has also made appearances in various TV shows, including Mahesh Bhatt's 'Swabhimaan,' followed by serials like 'Farz' and 'Sazish.'

The play will be held at the Kamani auditorium in New Delhi from January 25 to January 28.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

Ashutosh has also appeared in films like 'Pathaan', 'War', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Dhadak', 'Simmba', 'Raaz' among several others.

He will be next seen in director Ayan Mukerji's action thriller film 'War 2' which also stars Hrithik Roshan, and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor