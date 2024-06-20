Matthew McConaughey opens up about two year Hollywood hiatus and career reflection

Washington [US], June 20 : Matthew McConaughey, known for his charismatic roles and southern drawl, recently shared insights into a pivotal period of his career when he took a two-year hiatus from Hollywood.

In an interview obtained by E! News, McConaughey revealed that his decision to step away was driven by a desire to break free from the rom-com stereotype that had come to define his early career.

During his rom-com years, which included hits like 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Failure to Launch,' McConaughey found himself boxed into a specific type of leading man role.

"I wanted to try some other stuff," he explained but struggled to find opportunities outside of the romantic comedy genre.

Frustrated by the industry's expectations, McConaughey made the bold choice to leave Hollywood altogether.

"It was scary," McConaughey confessed, reflecting on the uncertainty of that period.

He considered alternative career paths such as teaching high school or becoming a wildlife guide. However, with the support and counsel of his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, he persevered through this existential crisis about his career direction.

"I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.' The lane Hollywood said I should stay in," McConaughey recalled in the interview obtained by E! News, while expressing his apprehensions about whether he could successfully transition into different roles upon his return.

His hiatus, however, proved transformative. McConaughey returned to the limelight with critically acclaimed performances in films like 'The Lincoln Lawyer,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' and 'The Dallas Buyers Club,' the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014.

Today, McConaughey continues to reside outside the Los Angeles area, preferring the authenticity and human connection he finds in his native Texas. "You can really be an honest observer of humans in Texas," he remarked, contrasting it with the often superficial nature of Hollywood.

