Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson return for 'Sing: Thriller' special

Washington [US], October 16 : The beloved 'Sing' franchise is making a spooktacular return just in time for Halloween with the premiere of the short film 'Sing: Thriller' on Netflix.

Set to debut this Wednesday, the film promises to delight fans with its star-studded cast and festive theme, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Garth Jennings, 'Sing: Thriller' reunites a talented lineup of voice actors, including Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Taron Egerton as Johnny, and Jennings as Miss Crawly.

The short film centres around Buster and his friends as they create an elaborate rendition of Michael Jackson's iconic hit "Thriller" for a Halloween party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the festivities take an unexpected turn when a mysterious ooze transforms the partygoers into dancing creatures.

This new project is inspired by the legendary 1983 music video for "Thriller," which features music and lyrics by Rod Temperton and remains a significant part of music history, being featured on Jackson's best-selling album of all time.

'Sing: Thriller' is produced by Chris Meledandri, with Dana Krupinski as the executive producer and Nathalie Vancauwenberghe serving as co-producer.

The original 'Sing' film, released in 2016, achieved remarkable success at the box office, grossing over USD 600 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Reese Witherspoon, who voiced the character Rosita in the previous films, will not reprise her role in the new short, the ensemble cast continues to bring excitement to the 'Sing' universe.

