Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's untitled comedy series on hold

Washington [US], June 21 : Filming on the highly anticipated untitled comedy series from Apple TV plus, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, has been temporarily halted, multiple sources told Deadline.

The series, produced by Skydance Television, was in production in Austin, Texas, where filming was suspended late last week.

Cast members, including Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, and Brittany Ishibashi, were sent home as a result of the pause, as per Deadline.

The reason behind the hiatus stems from creative differences involving the show's direction, specifically how to conclude the series' first season.

Notably, the departure of showrunner David West Read, who had been leading the project thus far, has played a significant role in the delay.

However, there is good news for fans eager to see the series completed: Veteran comedy showrunner Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on 'Jury Duty' and 'Little America', is currently in talks to become the new showrunner.

Eisenberg, who most recently created and executive produced Apple TV plus's 'Lessons in Chemistry', could take over the reins for the final two episodes, along with likely reshoots, sources indicate, as reported by Deadline.

The series is inspired by the real-life friendship between McConaughey and Harrelson, who also serve as executive producers.

Their bond takes centre stage in this heartfelt comedy, which centres around their characters' odd-couple dynamic as they attempt to live together on McConaughey's ranch in Texas.

As they navigate the ups and downs of family life, both characters find themselves grappling with the strange beauty of their connection.

An ensemble cast, including Oona Yaffe, Highdee Kuan, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, and Noah Carganilla, joins McConaughey and Harrelson in the series.

Skydance Television is producing the series for Apple TV plus. In addition to McConaughey and Harrelson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television, along with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager, serve as executive producers.

At this time, there is no confirmed date for the resumption of filming.

