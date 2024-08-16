Matthew Perry Death: Who Is Jasveen Sangha, ‘Ketamine Queen’ Charged in the Case

Among the five people charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's drug overdose death last year is a woman named Jasveen Sangha, also known as "the Ketamine Queen." Investigators allege that Sangha supplied the fatal dose of ketamine that led to Perry's demise.

Sangha, a 41-year-old dual British and American citizen, has been on the radar of federal authorities for her alleged involvement in the distribution of dangerous narcotics. Known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," Sangha is accused of operating a drug ring from her North Hollywood home, where she allegedly stored, packaged, and distributed various narcotics. A federal indictment describes her residence as a "drug-selling emporium," reportedly filled with methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs like Xanax.

Sangha's drug operation, which reportedly began as early as June 2019, drew significant attention after her arrest in March for selling methamphetamine in an unrelated case. During a raid on her residence, federal agents confiscated 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 meth pills, revealing the extensive scale of her illicit activities.

Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28 of last year, was found at his home with his death ruled a ketamine overdose. The 'Friends' actor, who had struggled with addiction for many years, reportedly obtained the fatal dose of ketamine through a broker named Eric Fleming, who had sourced the drug from Jasveen Sangha.