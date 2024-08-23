Matthew Perry described ketamine therapy as "Giant happy shovel" in 2022 memoir

Washington [US], August 23 : In his 2022 memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', the late actor Matthew Perry shared vivid details about his experiences with ketamine therapy, describing it as akin to "being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel."

This revelation comes to light as Perry's death last year has sparked legal scrutiny and charges, according to People magazine.

Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023, from complications related to ketamine and subsequent drowning, wrote about his use of the drug to manage his depression.

As per People magazine, he described ketamine as having "my name written all over it, they might as well have called it 'Matty.'"

Perry recounted his therapy sessions, where he was administered an IV drip containing both ketamine and Ativan.

He would then spend an hour in a darkened room with music playing through headphones, experiencing intense dissociation.

"Ketamine felt like a giant exhale," Perry noted in his memoir.

As per People magazine, he elaborated on his sessions, saying, "I would disassociate, see things I'd been in therapy for so long that I wasn't even freaked out by this. Oh, there's a horse over there? Fine might as well be."

He described feeling as though he was experiencing ego dissolution and frequently thought he was dying during these sessions.

Despite initially enjoying the effects, Perry ultimately decided that ketamine was not right for him. He criticized the "rough" hangover and described feeling like "a f-ing pincushion" from the treatment, as per People magazine.

Tragically, Perry's last day was marked by repeated requests for ketamine.

On October 28, he reportedly asked his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, for multiple doses of the drug, which ultimately led to his death.

The investigation into Perry's death has resulted in charges against five individuals, including two doctors, Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, who are accused of supplying ketamine to Perry.

Prosecutors allege that Chavez used a fraudulent prescription to obtain ketamine, which he sold to Plasencia. Additionally, Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," is alleged to have provided Perry with the ketamine dose that contributed to his death.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada reportedly criticized the defendants, stating, "In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr Perry than caring for his well-being."

In an interview with People magazine, Perry had expressed his desire to share his story once he was safely sober, believing it would help others saying, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again," he said.

