Mawra Hocane’s Photo Removed from Sanam Teri Kasam Poster Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting India to launch a strong retaliatory move under the codename "Operation Sindoor." Alongside military measures, India initiated a digital strike, resulting in a ban on Pakistani artists’ social media accounts and YouTube channels within the country. Amid this charged atmosphere, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, sparked outrage among Indian netizens by criticizing India's actions. The backlash was swift and strong, with fans and industry members calling for a boycott of artists who voiced anti-India sentiments.

In a dramatic response, producers have removed Mawra Hocane’s photo from the official poster of Sanam Teri Kasam on various online platforms. The revised poster, now devoid of her image, has gone viral on social media as a symbolic expression of India’s disapproval of her statements. Many Indian fans praised the move, saying it reflects national sentiment and holds celebrities accountable for their public positions. This visual exclusion marks a rare but powerful move in the film industry, signaling that political tensions are now spilling over into cultural and cinematic spaces.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who starred opposite Hocane in the 2016 film, has also taken a firm stand. He recently announced that he would not return for the sequel if the original cast, including Mawra Hocane, is brought back. Rane further criticized her online comments, calling them a mere PR stunt. His stance has garnered support from Indian audiences who see his decision as a patriotic move. Meanwhile, calls are growing louder for the Indian film industry to distance itself from Pakistani collaborators, especially in times of heightened geopolitical strain.

Adding to the fallout, another Pakistani star, Fawad Khan, has also faced consequences. His upcoming Hindi film Abeer Gulal, which was set for release soon, has now reportedly been shelved. This growing isolation of Pakistani artists from Indian cinema comes as public sentiment continues to harden. While cultural exchange has long been seen as a bridge between nations, recent developments suggest that the Indian entertainment industry is no longer willing to separate art from politics. The removal of Mawra Hocane's image could be a turning point in how the industry handles cross-border collaborations going forward.