"May encourage Hollywood to move outside the US...": Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur slams Trump's 100% film tariff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has responded to US President Donald Trump's recent announcement to impose a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States.

Kapur, on Monday, took to his X account to share his thoughts, saying that the move might backfire and push Hollywood to shift its operations outside the US.

"Over 75% of box office of Hollywood films come from outside the US. And a significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US. President Trump's imposition of 100% tariff on all films imported into the US may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US! Quite the opposite of what he intended," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, President Trump made the announcement via his social media platform, Truth Social, stating, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas within the U.S.A. are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN."

Trump's decision comes amid the ongoing tariff war between the US and China. On April 10, China announced that it has decided to "moderately reduce" the release of Hollywood films in the Chinese market. China's National Film Administration directly connected its decision to tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese products.

