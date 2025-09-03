"May every family find the support they need...": Alia Bhatt sends prayers to Punjab floods victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : As devastating floods continue to wreak havoc in Punjab, actress Alia Bhatt has joined several celebrities in sending prayers and support to those affected. Persistent rains have submerged large parts of the state, leaving thousands displaced, homes damaged, and crops destroyed.

Alia, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt note, offering "love, strength, and prayers" to people caught in the crisis.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild," she wrote.

Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, have shown their sincere concern over the adversity.

Sidharth Malhotra, while posting on X, wrote that his "heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab" and prayed for "strength, safety, and relief for all."

Heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Praying for strength, safety and relief for all. 🙏— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 2, 2025

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has gone a step further by adopting ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, working closely with NGOs and local authorities to help people on the ground.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also expressed his support, writing on X, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

On Monday, singer-actor Ammy Virk also announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes for affected families.

"Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," he said.

Meanwhile, while Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert has been issued for both North and South Haryana, as well as Chandigarh.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab.

Authorities have cautioned residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, especially in urban regions vulnerable to waterlogging, such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Mohali. The likelihood of lightning strikes has also prompted advisories urging farmers and outdoor workers to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

