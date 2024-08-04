"May little cinema boy in you...": Aditi Rao celebrates fiance Siddharth's big win at Filmfare Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Aditi Rao Hydari is over the moon as her fiance, Siddharth, celebrates a major victory with his film 'Chithha' at the Filmfare Awards.

The film bagged seven awards, including Best Actor for Siddharth, at the Filmfare Awards South 2024.

To express her joy and pride, Aditi shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on Sunday, cheering for his success.

In her post, Aditi shared a photo of Siddharth and wrote, "Congratulations to the team! When artistry is rewarded, when good people win, when good cinema wins, we all win!"

"@worldofsiddharth More power to you, to your hard work, your determination to tell stories from the heart, more power to push for craft, to work against all the odds with a childlike joy!," she added.

Aditi concluded with a touching message that read, "Keep creating, keep dreaming, may the little cinema boy in you always be brimming with ideas and excitement with the utmost curiosity and honesty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi,' where her Gajagamini walk went viral.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal.

The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

On working with Bhansali, Aditi earlier said, "He creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. He gets the best out of his actors. What makes 'Heeramandi' so special is that there are so many stories to tell, each about a very unique woman. And Sanjay Sir really gives a lot of dignity to his female characters and their stories."

"He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of 'Heeramandi' and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him," she added.

She will next appear in 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness,' which are currently in production.

