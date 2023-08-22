“May our country progress this way…”: Hindustani classical vocalist Soma Ghosh lauds Chandryaan-3 mission  

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 : Ahead of the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission’s soft landing on the lunar surface, Hindustani classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Soma Ghosh shared her excitement and hoped that India will continue to make progress to become “vishwa guru”.

“Tomorrow Chandrayaan 3 will land on the moon and our India will take a step forward. I wish that may our country progress in this way and becomes a “vishwa guru” someday. We are very fortunate PM Modi is thinking so much for our country. Scientists of our country have made many big inventions and we are very proud of them,” Soma Ghosh told ANI.

Students offered namaz at the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

“We are very happy. We are praying for its success since the launch of the spacecraft. We are feeling happy that our country will earn glory. Many students here want to become scientists and we will make our country proud,” a student said.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said that children offered namaz at the Islamic Centre madrasa and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3...

“They also study science here so they have a lot of curiosity regarding this. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and officials of ISRO. If the landing is successful tomorrow on the unexplored lunar south pole, India will be the first country to successfully do this."

ISRO has said that the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks.

“Smooth sailing is continuing, The Mission Operations Complex (at ISRO) is buzzed with energy and excitement!” ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Along with the mission’s update, ISRO also released images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km.

