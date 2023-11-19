"May the Indian flag fly all over the world": Daler Mehndi hopeful of Team India's victory in World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi talked about the performance of team India in the World Cup 2023 and said that he is very happy for the Indian team.

"I wish team India loads of luck. There are a lot of hopes and Shami is my friend. I am very happy for him, for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and for Subhman. May the Indian flag fly all over the world," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Virat has played very well, he looks very good, he is very fit, he speaks very well and now he has set a new record. I felt very happy for Shami and we are thankful to God. The World Cup is ours, India is the best."

Talking about India's match, the 'Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia today in Ahmedabad.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

