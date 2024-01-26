"May Tiranga always fly high": Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes on 75th Republic Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : As India marked its 75th Republic Day on Friday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to extend heartfelt wishes to his fans and fellow citizens.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a post that he captioned, "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.... May the Tiranga always fly high, symbolising the unity, strength and pride of our nation. As Indians, let's contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind!"

In the picture, SRK is seen with the National flag in the background.

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute presented to the President.

In keeping with tradition, the Tricolour was unfurled followed by the National Anthem. Thereafter, the booming of the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns rent the air during the 21-gun salute.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The gun salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has still not announced his next project.

