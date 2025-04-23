"May we, as a nation, stand united, strong...": SRK condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has expressed sadness and anger at the dastardly terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that led to the loss of many lives.

The terror attack has shocked the country and has been strongly condemned by political parties, as well as world leaders.

SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his pain over the loss of innocent lives and urged people across the nation to stay "strong and united".

"Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act," he said in a post on X.

Several celebrities have condemned the terror attack and expressed their condolences.

Alia Bhatt described the loss of lives as "heartbreaking". "Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief," she said in a post on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma condemned the incident as a "cold-blooded terror attack". Sidharth Malhotra said it is a "cowardly act" and expressed full faith in the armed forces. "I'm sure they will do the needful."

Actor Raveena Tandon expressed her sorrow and anguish over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Raveena wrote, "Om Shanti. Condolences. Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . UNITE and realise the true enemy."

Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, visited the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region. He was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor