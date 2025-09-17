"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's glorious 75th birthday, marking the occasion with a heartfelt message.

The actor wished for PM Modi's long and healthy life and wished he would continue to bring glory to India.

"Wishing a very happy and glorious birthday to our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Sahab. May the existence bless you with a long and healthy life. May the Almighty bless you with the strength and determination to eradicate all the evils that are against our beloved Bharat. May the Almighty bless you to bring glory to the motherland," he told ANI.

Many other celebrities have come forward, extending heartwarming messages for the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, is being organised to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the Central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 75th birthday.

On the other hand, a biopic has also been announced on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to be led by Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan.

The film will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH.

