"May you continue to inspire...": Varun Dhawan shares heartwarming wish for PM Modi on his 74th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : The wishes and love have been pouring in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 on Tuesday. Actor Varun Dhawan joined the list and penned a special birthday wish for him.

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared a smiling throwback picture of himself with PM Modi along with a message.

The message read, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and lead our nation towards greater heights."

Among those who sent their greetings included Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, south megastar Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, among others.

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended his warm wishes to PM Modi.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also took to the social media handle to wish PM Modi on the special day. She shared a picture with him on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the greatest leader @narendramodi"

Not only celebrities, but several political leaders,, including LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes.

The microblogging site X was flooded with birthday greetings on Tuesday, with BJP heavyweights including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extending their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

PM Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

In his initial years, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later devoted himself to politics, working with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation at the national and state level.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi is known to have a powerful 'personal connect' with the people on the ground and is also known as India's most techno-savvy leader, using the web to reach people and bring about change in their lives.

