Maya Hawke updates fans on 'Stranger Things' season 5: "We're making eight movies"

Washington [US], July 2 : Actress Maya Hawke has provided an insightful update on the filming progress of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things'.

Known for her role as Robin, Hawke discussed the ambitious scale of the upcoming season, likening it to producing "eight movies," according to Deadline.

The journey to bring Season 5 to fruition has been marked by challenges, with production delays stemming from external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent strike by writers and actors in 2023.

Despite these setbacks, filming for the final installment commenced in January 2024, setting the stage for a grand conclusion to the beloved sci-fi saga.

In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, Hawke humorously acknowledged the series' tumultuous history, quipping, "This show has been a little bit cursed."

She praised showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer for their meticulous approach to storytelling and production, emphasising the extensive effort dedicated to crafting each season.

"Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they're very involved," Hawke explained, adding, "They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them."

Regarding the structure of season 5, Hawke highlighted that the episodes will be substantial in length, contributing to the cinematic feel of the season.

With eight episodes planned, she projected that filming would span approximately a year, underscoring the meticulous nature of the production process, as per Deadline.

Reflecting on her character Robin's evolution and aspirations for the final season, Hawke previously expressed her desire for Robin to have a significant narrative arc, including a potential heroic moment.

She also shared nuanced thoughts on Robin's storyline involving a romantic relationship, balancing the impact on character dynamics and screen time with co-star Joe Keery's character Steve.

