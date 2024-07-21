"Mazaa aa gaya": Neha Dhupia drops fun BTS video Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri from 'Bad Newz' set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz' is creating waves at the box office. Neha Dhupia, who added her 'tadka' in the movie, shared a fun behind-the-scene video featuring her co-actors.

Taking to Instagram, Neha treated fans with a video featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Bad Newz team.

From enjoying a rickshaw ride with Vicky to flaunting hand fans with Triptii, Neha's video is full of fun and laughter.

"It's never not fun with this crazy bunch .... #maacorona ki kasam mazaa aa gaya #badnewz," she captioned the post.

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comments section.

Triptii Dimri dropped heart emojis.

Director Anand Tiwari commented, "best times with my best people."

'Bad Newz' is the latest Bollywood film to hit the theatres. Interestingly, the comedy-drama has opened to great response from the audience.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Bad Newz', which also stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, has raked in Rs 8.62 cr in India on Day 1 of the release.

"#BadNewz ushers in #GoodNewz for the industry... And #GreatNewz for #VickyKaushal, who delivers his career-best opener [see chart below]. A strong start was on the cards thanks to the impactful trailer + hugely popular song [#TaubaTauba], but the best part is, the strong start, coupled with positive feedback, has set the stage for a solid weekend total. #BadNewz has performed very well at major centres, while mass pockets saw ordinary to dull response... The strong performance at major centres is expected to drive growth on Sat and Sun... In all likelihood, #BadNewz should collect approx Rs 33 [+/-] in its *opening weekend*, which is an excellent score. [Week 1] Fri Rs 8.62 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

'Bad Newz' also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!' Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

