Mazher Sayed reveals he has added 'comic touch' to his 'Janani-AI Ki Kahani' character

Mumbai, June 4 Actor Mazher Sayed, who portrays both positive and negative characters in the show 'Janani - AI Ki Kahani', has compared his role to the dual nature of 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde', sharing the comedic elements he has added to his performance.

The actor, who is known for his work in 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', plays the character Virat, a scientist in the show.

Mazher shared: "The role is challenging and has a lot of layers to it. I get to play the positive and the negative parts. It's like Jekyll and Hyde in front of the family. Virat is a very positive, loving, and sweet guy. He is a simple person, but in reality, he is this AI robot who is negative and conniving, ready to destroy everything and get information from Ira, played by Mouli Ganguly. I have given a lot of comic touch, and I am having a lot of fun playing this character."

For the uninitiated, 'Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde' is a Gothic novel by Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson.

Sharing more details about his role, Mazher said: "I am playing a scientist. The look is simple and classy. At home, he is in jeans, trousers, shirts, a sweater on top, and clean-shaven - very simple and nice. His look is meant to cover up his actual conniving nature because he is an AI robot with a somewhat psychotic nature. I hope the complexity of the role will be appreciated by the audience."

On sharing screen with his wife Mouli, Mazher shared that's a big reason for him to take up this role.

"Sharing the screen with Mouli is definitely a big reason to say yes. It feels like home because it doesn't feel like I am on a shoot. We spend time with each other and get to experience different characters, not just as Mazher and Mouli but as Ira and Virat."

Produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha Productions (MAJ), the show airs on Dangal TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor