MC Stan, Ikka drop new party anthem 'Urvashi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Rappers MC Stan and Ikka have come up with a party anthem 'Urvashi'.

The music video, directed by duo Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, takes the viewers on a visual rollercoaster, a coming-of-age setting against the backdrop of a pool party and fast cars.

The video is based on the theme of a celebration of youth, freedom, and unapologetic swag.

Expressing excitement about the track, MC Stan said, "Super excited to unveil 'Urvashi' with Ikka bhai - it's our second collaboration following 'Maa Baap'. This song is a unique blend of new school beats and a commercial flair, a whole new territory for me. Fun fact: 'Urvashi' was the first track I recorded after my Bigg Boss journey. Teaming up with Ikka bhai is a party, and we've packed this energy on the screen. Hope you all enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Ikka also spoke about his collaboration with MC Stan.

'Urvashi' is produced by T-Series.

