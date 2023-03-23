MC Stan's team accused of damaging Abdu Rozik's car after ugly spat

Bigg Boss 16’s world-famous ‘mandali’ is making news for all the wrong reasons. During the season 16 of the Bigg Boss, Abdu Rozik was part of Mandali contestants which was loved by most of the audience. One of the Mandali members, MC Stan emerged as the winner and these members were often seen partying after coming out of the house too.

After Stan suddenly started ignoring Abdu Rozik, the young singer recently revealed that his friendship with Stan has ended. Abdu’s team also issued a statement in this regard which reads that on March 10, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and called MC Stan but he hung up saying he will call later. According to the statement, Abdu had also sent Stan a voice note to the Bigg Boss winner to which the latter didn’t respond.

A day after MC Stan did not respond to Abdu’s voice note, Tajik singer spoke to rapper’s manager saying he “wanted to support his brother by attending, not performing” at his show. Chota Bhaijaan according to the statement was told by the security team and organizers that Stan didn’t want Abdu at the venue.“Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan’s team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan’s management and to be turned away at the normal entrance. Abdu’s car was also damaged ,” the statement further reads.

As per the statement, Stan’s team has informed the independent two record labels that Stan did not want to collaborate with Abdu after they wanted the duo to work on one of the label’s projects. “Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed he and MC Stan are friends. Abdu at first wanted to discuss with Stan privately and sort out the differences before admitting publicly that they are not in good terms,” added the statement.

It also reads that the mandali members had informed Abdu earlier that Stan was offended after Chota Bhaijaan didn’t take a picture with Stan’s mother at the Bigg Boss finale.“As little or large an issue may be, respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this,” the statement concluded.MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were the members of the mandali during the Bigg Boss season 16.