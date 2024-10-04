‘Mean Girls’ actor Rajiv Surendra talks about cult film 20 years after playing Kevin G

Los Angeles, Oct 4 Canadian actor of Sri Lankan descent Rajiv Surendra said he still loves being recognised as Kevin G from the cult film “Mean Girls” even after 20 years.

The 35-year-old former actor made his single film appearance in the 2004 cult classic alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert when he played Kevin Gnapoor, a Mathlete and aspiring rapper known as Kevin G, in the film.

"I think as a teenager to have wanted to be in movies and for me to have been given one chance — like, I haven't been in any movies since — the fact that I was in one thing that has lasted 20 years, every time someone stops me they smile, that is the most rewarding thing that I could have received from being part of this movie," He told people.com.

Towards the end of the film, the character of Kevin becomes romantically linked with Janis Ian. However, there is a twist as Surendra feels that his character wanted Aaron Samuels, the school’s hottie.

Speaking on October 3rd, a day dubbed Mean Girls Day by fans because of a line uttered in the film, Surendra added: "I think Kevin secretly wanted Aaron Samuels, but he wasn't allowed to say. And today, he would be allowed to reveal his feelings to Aaron Samuels, and then Aaron Samuels was also secretly gay."

Surendra, who has since turned to a career in writing and content creation, also said that he is still in touch with his co-stars such as Daniel Franzese as he quipped that a number of them seem to have come out as gay like himself in the years since the film was released, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "They reach out. Every time we're together that comes up. Like, we just make jokes about it. We're like, 'Oh, we're all gay.' I've seen Lindsay a time.

"It feels like a family. I think that it feels like a family because the movie has never been forgotten. It's like, over the years, it's gotten bigger and bigger and bigger and the public's response all these years has always been positive and warm."

