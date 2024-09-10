‘Mean Girls’ actress Lacey Chabert says her daughter didn’t know what ‘fetch’ meant

Los Angeles, Sep 10 Actress Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners in the teen classic “Mean Girls”, said that her daughter Julia had no idea what the popular term “fetch” from the film meant.

The actress, who is parent to 8-year-old daughter along with husband David Nehdar, said on the “Today” show: “When she was younger, she was like, ‘What’s fetch, why does everyone say that to you?'”

“She asked me a couple years ago, ‘Mom, do other people watch those movies that you make?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, baby, they’re not just for you,'” she said, wrapping up the amusing anecdote.

In one scene in the 2004 film, which hilariously traces the social dynamics of a group of frenemies in high school, Gretchen called Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Herron’s crush on a Mathlete “so fetch,” to which Regina George replying: “Gretchen, stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. It’s not going to happen.”

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Tim Meadows, Amanda Seyfried, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan and Fey, the movie excoriates the impossibilities of teen girlhood and the chaos that ensues when an outsider is enlisted to spy on the most popular group in school, reports deadline.com.

Earlier this year, the film was remade as a musical, based on the original 2018 Broadway adaptation.

That film, produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, saw Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina and Auli’i Cravalho as Janis.

In addition to “Mean Girls”, Chabert appeared in “Lost in Space” opposite Gary Oldman and Matt LeBlanc, “Not Another Teen Movie” and a slew of Hallmark projects, including the recently released “His & Hers”.

Her first role as a child actress was the part of Bianca Montgomery, the daughter of Erica Kane, on “All My Children”. She gained the spotlight for her portrayal of Claudia Salinger in the television drama “Party of Five.”

