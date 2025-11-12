“Means the World to Me”: Nora Fatehi Thanks Fans After Making Waves at UNTOLD Dubai

Nora Fatehi once again set the stage ablaze at UNTOLD Dubai, delivering a performance that was nothing short of historic. Known for her relentless work ethic, unmatched discipline, and dedication to perfection, Nora poured her heart and soul into every moment of the show, giving her all for the fans who inspire her to keep pushing boundaries. With her signature energy, precision, and global appeal, she captivated the audience as they roared her name throughout the night, transforming it into an unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and connection.

Following the show, Nora shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing her gratitude to her fans, dancers, and creative collaborators. Her caption read: “Thank you to my fans for coming all the way to see me! It means the world to me! Thank you to my amazing dancers who danced their hearts out with me! Thank you to my choreographer Rajit Dev for creating this epic performance with me, and thank you to my amazing team! A big thank you to Shenseea and Rayvanny for sharing the stage with me, you guys killed it! UNTOLD Dubai, what an experience! So much love and light!” Her words reflected not just pride, but deep appreciation for the people who make her performances unforgettable.

Fans from all over the world flocked to Dubai to see Nora live, their enthusiasm creating an atmosphere of pure celebration. The energy was electric, some fans shouted, “She’s my idol!” while others cheered, “I love you, Nora! I’m so excited to see you!” Their voices echoed through the venue long before she even appeared on stage. The passion and dedication of her fandom stood as a true testament to her global impact and the emotional connection she shares with audiences everywhere.

The performance also marked a milestone moment, Nora’s official U.S. debut with 'What Do I Know (Just a Girl)' under Warner Records, in partnership with 5 Junction, the global entertainment company founded by Anjula Acharia. The track, written by legendary songwriter Justin Tranter and produced by Max Martin and Robyn, stands as a cheeky yet defiant anthem for girls navigating a world that often misunderstands, undervalues, and underestimates them.

