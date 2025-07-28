Medha Rana joins Border 2 as female lead opposite Varun Dhawan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Actor Medha Rana has joined the cast of the much-awaited war drama, 'Border 2' - a follow-up to JP Dutta's 1997 classic.

The makers confirmed the news on Tuesday, revealing that Medha has been cast as a female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the film.

"Every story finds its people. We're happy to welcome #MedhaRana to the #Border2 family as the female lead opposite #VarunDhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026," they wrote in the caption.

The announcement left fans intrigued, adding much to the ever-growing buzz around the film. Medha also reacted to the same, expressing "immense gratitude" over her casting.

Varun Dhawan shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, "Welcome To The Movies Medha #Border2."

Medha Rana is known for her work on OTT, with her acting credits including Amazon MX Player's 'Ishq in the Air,' Netflix's 'Friday Night Plan,' and Voot series 'London Files.' Coming from an Army family, Medha has been selected for her regional dialect and emotional, producer Bhushan Kumar explained.

"It was imperative for us to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region. Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Following Medha's inclusion, details on further cast additions are yet to be revealed. While Sunny Deol will return to his iconic role as an Indian Army soldier, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh will also play key roles.

The shooting for 'Border 2' is currently underway, with Sunny, Diljit, and Ahan having wrapped their schedules.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It will hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

