Medha Shankr on Vikrant Massey’s National Award Win: “We All Knew This National Award Was Coming for Him”

Vikrant Massey continues to shine as the best actor of his generation, and this year has undoubtedly been his year. From redefining sincerity on screen to delivering one of the most emotionally resonant performances in recent times, the actor’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Adding to the chorus of praise, his 12th Fail co-star Medha Shankr shared heartfelt words about Vikrant’s long-awaited National Award win. “Vikrant deserved the National Award. I have seen his dedication up close and all I can say is that we all knew this national award was coming for him. There was not even an iota of doubt. There are actors and there are those who truly live their character, and that’s what he did with 12th Fail. I’m forever in awe of his craft and devotion to it and I’m elated to see him being celebrated this way.” she said.

Medha's admiration echoes what audiences and the industry have felt for months, Vikrant didn’t just play IPS office Manoj Kumar Sharma, he truly lived him. His quiet intensity, emotional honesty and total surrender to the role turned 12th Fail into a moment and cemented his place as one of the finest artists in this industry.

As the applause continues to get louder and the honours keep coming, one thing is clear: this year belongs to Vikrant Massey. And the love he’s receiving from co-stars, critics, and millions of fans feels like the perfect, well-earned culmination of a year that was truly his. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for White, a highly anticipated historical drama biopic where he steps into the role of the globally revered spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.