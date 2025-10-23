Medha Shankr Reminisces Attending Sonu Nigam’s Concert at 11: “The Little Me Couldn’t Hold Back Tears”

12th Fail actress Medha Shankr recently met the beloved music sensation, Sonu Nigam, at a Diwali party held in the city. She took to her social media handle to share a click alongwith a warm note that revealed a heartfelt anecdote from her childhood. The actress recalled attending Sonu Nigam's concert at the mere age of 11, along with her family, and shared how his voice continues to remind her of her childhood and home.

“I was 11 when I attended Sir’s concert with my family. He wasn’t feeling well that evening, so a few other artists performed before him. Then, for a few minutes, the stage went quiet. Just the lights, the anticipation, and then… that voice singing “Suraj Hua Maddham” ,before we could even see him on stage. The 11-year-old me couldn’t hold back tears. I was so overwhelmed. The next 2 hours were nothing short of magical!” she wrote.

And added, “At one point, you asked the audience to sing along, and the whole crowd joined in. Then you smiled and said, “Wow, aap log toh achha gaate hain.” And in that moment, I truly believed you were speaking only to me🙈 There’s no one like you in the world, @sonunigamofficial Sir🤗❤️ Aapki awaaz mujhe mere ghar aur bachpan jaisi mehsoos hoti hai. And Thankyou so much for that🫶🏻”

Beyond being a celebrated singer, Sonu Nigam is a sensation, and Medha’s heartfelt reflection not only throws light on her admiration towards the singer, but also reminds that it's the simple joys that shape our passion. Looking back, Medha's memory is more than a sweet throwback; it's also a peek into her singing talent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Medha Shankr will be seen in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, sharing the screen space with Avinash Tiwary. After stunning the audiences with a powerful performance in 12th Fail, Medha's admirers are curious to see her in a rom-com. The audiences are eagerly waiting to see what the new duo has in town with their chemistry in a storyline that's full of heart, emotions, laughter and life. Produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film is directed by Prasshant Jha and it is expected to release next year.