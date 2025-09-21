Media Focuses More on Society’s Negatives Than Positives: Ajay Gehi

Actor Ajay Gehi, known for his pivotal roles in acclaimed films like Maqbool, Raavan, and Not a Love Story, as well as popular television shows such as Miliee and Hero Gayab Mode On, says that we need to be careful about what we observe from the news. The actor was recently seen as the notorious Dawood Ibrahim in a web series and his role in the film The Good Road, India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2013, underscore his versatility as an actor. Beyond acting. Besides acting, he is deeply invested in social service, and offers guidance to people battling suicidal thoughts, depression, and anxiety through a unique approach based on mind mapping.

“In today’s world, we are constantly exposed to news about tragedies like floods, accidents, mob violence, and cruelty towards humans and animals,” he says. “Unfortunately, today’s news focuses only on the negatives in society. There are countless positives too, but no one is interested in publishing them unless it goes viral or a celebrity clicks a selfie for publicity.”

Ajay stresses that highlighting positive deeds would inspire more people to contribute to society’s betterment. “It’s good to be aware of the negatives, but it has gotten into the subconscious of people, and most start thinking in the same way,” he says.

Ajay strongly believes that the constant barrage of grim news often does more harm than good. “Whenever you read something like that, two questions arise: what are the law enforcers doing, and how can I protect myself?” he explains, adding, “This puts you in a flight or fight mode, keeping you on edge all the time. Even genuine acts of altruism are now met with suspicion of ulterior motives. Everyone is brainwashed by the news.”

On a personal level, Ajay admits that consuming such information affects him deeply. “It’s important to be aware so you know how to deal with such situations,” he says, adding, “But I still can’t comprehend how low humans can stoop.”

So, how does he maintain his inner peace in such times? “I believe in silence and meditation. One must become aware of the thoughts churning in the brain, like a jukebox playing different songs. The invalid ones get eliminated automatically, and the valid ones guide you to take appropriate action to improve your life. We all have the answers within us,” he says.