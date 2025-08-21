Medical drama 'The Pitt' Season 2 trailer out

Washington, DC [US], August 21 : The makers have released the first trailer for the second season of the medical drama 'The Pitt'. It stars Noah Wyle as Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch, Patrick Ball as Dr Frank Langdon and more.

The new season premieres in January, according to Variety.

The trailer shows Robby clocking in for a new shift on a new day at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre's emergency room.

"The prodigal son returns," quips one nurse as Robby walks in at the beginning of his shift, as Dana (Katherine LaNasa), who apparently hasn't quit her job, as she discussed doing in Season 1, looks at him with raised eyebrows.

The makers released the trailer of The Pitt Season 2 on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuZnRRVWnbQ

The new season will take place on the Fourth of July, which is also the first day back for Dr Langdon after he returns from his inpatient rehab program. Robby ordered Langdon to attend rehab due to his drug problem in Season 1, reported Variety.

The Season 2 cast also includes Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Sepideh Moafi.

In addition to starring on the new season, Wyle is stepping behind the camera and will also direct an episode, reported Variety.

"I feel prepped, which is what you want to feel. This has been such an amazing experience for me, all the way down the line," he revealed at this month's Televerse TV festival as quoted by Variety.

Wyle has previously directed episodes of 'Leverage: Redemption,' 'The Librarians, ' and 'Fallen Skies.'

