Meditation has helped me stay grounded, says Ashna Zaveri

Chennai, Feb 15 Actress Ashna Zaveri, who impressed with her performance in Santhanam-starrer 'Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham', says that meditation has helped her stay grounded.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who will next be seen in the Tamil film, 'Titanic Kaadhalum Kavundhu Pogum', recalled Paulo Coelho's statement, "Praying is talking to the universe, meditation is listening to it," before sharing her thoughts on meditation.

She said, "Meditating has helped in keeping me grounded, cope with anxiety, stress, basically maintain a balanced state of mind.

"From this balance(d) state of mind, I'm able to gain clarity, create, manifest and maintain a calm state of mind. I'm no longer operating from flight or fight mode.

"However, on days or weeks, when I'm unable to meditate, I can instantly feel the difference in my attitude, feelings and how it impacts my thoughts.

"Having witnessed this contrast, I have realised that meditating daily is a game changer for your mind and soul, it doesn't matter which teacher / method/ technique you follow, what matters is that you are consistent and dedicated to the one that resonates with you."

