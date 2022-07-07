Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Leila in Vijay Antony-starrer 'Kolai'

Chennai, July 7 Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the central character Leila in director Balaji K. Kumar's upcoming investigative thriller, 'Kolai', its makers disclosed on Thursday.

The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Ritika Singh, Murali Sharma and Radhika among others.

Tweeting a poster of Meenakshi Chaudhary from the film which had her character name on it, director Balaji Kumar said, "No one lives forever, but one can live a life that's worth dying for."

The tweet also had the hashtag, 'Who killed Leila', making it evident that the story of 'Kolai' (which means 'Murder' in English) revolves around Leila's death. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Vijay Antony plays a detective in the murder mystery.

Sources say that the story of the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was finalised after the director wrote over 40 drafts of it in five years! Cinematography for the film is by Sivakumar Vijayan and music is by Girish Gopalakrishnan.

