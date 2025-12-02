Meenakshi Seshadri on RD Burman: He created some beautiful romantic numbers

Mumbai, Dec 2 Actress Meenakshi Seshadri has shared one of her favourite songs by legendary music composer R. D. Burman from the 1980s and said that he made some beautiful romantic numbers.

Meenakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself sauntering in a garden dressed in a black fitted ensemble with a drizzle of colour. For the background score, she added the song “Aisa Sama Na Hota” sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for the film “Zameen Aasman” starring Sanjay Dutt and Anita Raj.

“One of my favorite RD Burman songs from the 1980s. He created some beautiful romantic numbers and this one was pictured on my favorite costars Sanjay Dutt and Anita Raaj,” she wrote as the caption.

“Zameen Aasman” is directed by Bharat Rangachary. The film follows a widower who has a run of good luck such as a sudden increase in his fortunes, and a new woman in his life whose resemblance to his late wife seals the deal. However, the new bride may not have the best intentions towards him.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Meri jJung,” “Swati,” “Dacait,” “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini” and “Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in “Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.

