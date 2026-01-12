Meenakshi Seshadri revisits ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’ memories during beach visit

Mumbai, Jan 12 Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a stroll down memory lane as she visited a beach close to the location where she had earlier shot for her iconic films “Hero” and “Meri Jung”.

Meenakshi took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot at a beach. She went on to share that outdoor shoots continue to remain close to her heart.

“Visited the beach near where we shot for Hero and Meri Jung. I love outdoor shoots,” Meenakshi wrote as the caption.

“Hero” was released in 1983. The romantic action film was directed by Subhash Ghai. It also starred Jackie Shroff, who marked his debut in a lead role. The film follows a gangster who hires a hitman, Jackie, to settle scores with a police commissioner by abducting his daughter, Radha. However, Jackie ends up falling in love with her and undergoes a transformation.

Meanwhile, the 1985 film “Meri Jung”, which too was directed by Subhash Ghai, stars Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri, Javed Jaffrey, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Kushboo and Parikshat Sahni. The film told the story of Deepak Verma who lives happily with his family, but things change when he is prosecuted by Thakral for murder. His son, Arun, vows to exact revenge against Thakral and prove his father's innocence.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Meri Jung,” “Swati,” “Dacait,” “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini” and “Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in “Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa.

It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor