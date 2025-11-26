Meenakshi Seshadri showcases her passion for Bharatanatyam as she announces learning series

Mumbai, Nov 26 Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri shared a glimpse of her deep connection with Bharatanatyam as she took to social media to announce a new series.

In the video, the actress and classical dancer explained that she will break down the traditional curriculum of the art form, celebrating its richness and her own lifelong training. Taking to Instagram, Meenakshi posted a video of herself performing Bharatanatyam. The clip shows her demonstrating each step, guiding viewers through the choreography.

For the caption, the ‘Ghatak’ actress wrote, “With a most humility, I want to say that I am very fortunate to have been trained in the Indian classical dance style of BharatNatyam. I’m starting a small series which puts down what is the curriculum in a course of Bharat Natyam Dance #dance #celebrity #course #curriculum #fundamentals.”

Meenakshi is known for her active presence on social media, where she often gives a glimpse into her personal moments. Earlier, she had also shared a video of herself singing her popular song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” at an event in Kolkata.

On the work front, the 62-year-old actress rose to prominence as one of the most celebrated actresses of Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. She made her screen debut in 1983 with “Painter Babu,” but it was her second film, “Hero,” that launched her into overnight fame.

Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in films like “Aandhi-Toofan,” “Meri Jung,” “Swati,” “Dacait”, “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini,” and “Ghatak.” Her journey was even chronicled in a documentary titled “Meenakshi: Accept Her Wings.”

She was last seen in the 1996 action thriller “Ghatak: Lethal,” directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie featured Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. The film became the highest-grossing Bollywood release domestically that year and the second-highest worldwide.

