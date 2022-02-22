Meenakshi Sheshadri of Ghayal fame looks completely unrecognizable

Meenakshi Sheshadri is making headlines for her new look. On Sunday, Meenakshi shared a picture of herself showing off her new look. She looked quite different and beautiful in this new avatar and her post was showered with praise from fans. In the picture, we can see Meenaakshi wearing a blue hoodie with her glasses. Sharing this picture she wrote, ‘New Look’. Meenakshi was last seen in Swami Vivekananda in 1998 and then later moved to America to be with her family.

For the uninitiated, after getting married, Meenakshi moved to the US with her husband Harish Mysore. They are living with their two children. She is currently teaching Indian Classical Dance and even started a dance academy named Cherish Institute of Dance. Last year, rumours of her death made headlines. She put an end to the rumours by sharing a picture of herself on Instagram. She captioned the photo as, "Dance pose." She made her film debut in 1983. She was noted for her performances in films like Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Swati, Dilwaala, Shahenshah, Mahaadev, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Damini, Satyamev Jayate among others.