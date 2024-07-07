Meera Bai's story brought to life in musical play by Laksh Maheshwari, Amit Joshi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : The story of Meera Bai was brought to life through a musical play that took place at Mukti Bhawan in Andheri West last night.

Directed by Amit Joshi and presented by Talkies Amit Joshi Films, the play featured artists Rishikka Bali, Sachchidanand Narayankar, Sonam Vora, and Vaishnavi Sharma, who vividly portrayed Meera Bai's devotion to Lord Krishna.

Praising the director, storyteller of the play, Laksh Maheshwari, said, "The thought actually came to us from Amit Joshi. He is a very talented director. He is like a big brother to me. He had in his mind to make a play in which everything is included. That is, dancers, musicians, singers, storytelling, poetry, and acting. So, this whole play is a combination of all these traditions."

Rishikka Bali, who played Meera Bai, shared her experience and said, "I was always interested in play and theatre and I used to attend theatre workshops. Then my very dear friend Amit Joshi, he told me that he is doing a play on Meera Bai and he told me that I should give him a look test. And I gave him the look test and then he approved me for this and I think this is an amazing experience and yes, I am very grateful to him."

The performance left a strong impression on the audience.

Television actress, Supriya Shukla, best known for her role as Sarla Arora in Zee TV's popular dramas Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya said, "Yeah, I was just telling someone that it was very mesmerizing. The live music they played and the singers who were singing created a magical atmosphere."

Delnaaz who is known for her performance in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' added, "You know, we have seen a lot of plays, we have done a lot of theatre, but this was something mesmerizing. This was something so beautiful. I have no words. Like I said, tears came out of my eyes. Everybody has done such a marvellous job."

Meera, also known as Mirabai and revered as Sant Meerabai, was a 16th-century Hindu mystic poet and devotee of Krishna. Her life has inspired many folk tales and legends, though these stories often vary greatly in their details.

