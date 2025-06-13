Meerraa Chopraa Cancels Air India Flight Over Safety Fears After Ahmedabad Crash, Faces Backlash Online

Air India's plane had a horrific cash in Ahmedabad on June 12, in which more than 242 members died. This tragic plane crash has left everyone in ultimate shock. Following the accident Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin cancelled her husband's Dubai flight and asked for refund from the company for safety concerns. Company didn't respond so she lashed out at Air India for refusing to refund. Meerraa called the airlines 'insensitive' and said they did not cooperate after she asked for a refund for cancelling her husband's flight to Dubai. Now netizens are trolling Meeraa and reminded her that it isn't a valid reason to get a refund.



Meera expressed her concern on her official social media account where she showed disappointment over the airline’s handling of the situation. She stated, "#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking..My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them."

She further added,"We all took pride in flying Air India as it’s our national airline run by reputed Tata group but it’s beyond disappointing what happened today and how these guys are handling their customers who are afraid to travel now going forward. Shame on them! 240 people have lost their life on this carrier but @airindia doesn't really care."

#AirIndia insensitivity is beyond shocking..My husband is scheduled to travel to Dubai on 15th June on @airindia and we wanted to cancel the flight due to the lack of safety measures. But Air India declined to refund any amount citing no advisory has come to them. We all took… — Meerra Chopraa (@MeerraChopra) June 12, 2025

Following a recent accident in Ahmedabad that has shaken public trust in Air India, a user's post requesting a refund for a canceled booking sparked debate online. While some commenters criticized her for not utilizing Air India's redressal system or reviewing the cancellation policy, others pointed out that refunds are typically only granted for flight time changes, not cancellations due to fear of flying. Several users also argued that canceling due to a single incident shouldn't obligate the airline to issue a refund, especially with the cause of the crash still unknown.