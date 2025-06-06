Meet additional cast for final season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Los Angeles [US], June 6 : New members have joined the final season of the hit show 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

Isabella Briggs (Fatal Attraction 2023, Sugar) and Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods, House of Cards) joined the cast as series regulars.

As per a press note from Prime Video, new recurring cast members include Sofia Bryant (He Girl In The Woods, I Am Not Okay With This), Lily Donoghue (Daisy Jones & the Six, Black Christmas), Zoe de Grand'Maison (Riverdale, Orphan Black), Emma Ishta (Stitchers), and Tanner Zagarino (Shrinking, Aftermath).

The series will return on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and will have an 11-episode third and final season.

Official synopsis of the project read, "It's the end of her junior year of college, and Belly's looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama centered around a love triangle involving one girl and two brothers. It explores the complex bonds between mothers and their children, the strength of lasting female friendships, and the transformative journey of growing up.

